Her Sister Asked Her To Be A Surrogate Despite Bullying Her Throughout Childhood And Knowing She Has A Serious Heart Condition

This 31-year-old woman’s older sister, Mary, 33, has always been the favorite child of the family. Their parents put Mary on a pedestal because she was beautiful, a strong athlete, and got good grades.

“She is described as my parents’ golden apple baby. I, on the other hand, was born two years later. I was an accident. I was born prematurely with a heart condition,” she said.

Throughout her childhood, she was hospitalized and had numerous surgeries. Sadly, their parents constantly shamed her for costing them so much money due to her health issues, despite her grandparents footing the bill for the expenses that her family’s health insurance wouldn’t cover.

Her sister despised her and always made it clear by endlessly bullying her. Unfortunately, their parents never stepped in to discipline her sister.

After high school graduation, she pleaded with her grandparents for them to pay for her to attend a college several states away from home so that she could escape her sister.

In her view, this was the best choice she made because she met her now-husband, Greg, while in college.

He was wonderful and kind from the beginning of their relationship, and he always made her feel confident and gorgeous no matter what she looked like or what her body size was.

Not long after college graduation, she and Greg got married. His parents paid for their wedding because her parents said they couldn’t afford to pay for any of it after spending so much money on her sister’s wedding the year before. In the end, her parents didn’t come to her wedding.

After getting married, she and Greg decided to live in the city where they attended college. Aside from her grandparents, she didn’t stay in contact with her family.

