Her Sister Went Out With A Guy Who Had Blood Splatters In His Car, And He Started Talking About Their Future Before They Even Got To The Date

TikToker @nursenander is talking about a creepy experience her sister had with a guy who might be a serial killer, and the crazy part is that her sister met this guy at a school where she works. She explains that this took place in Florida.

So, her sister is an occupational therapist who works with children, and her job requires her to go to different schools. While she was visiting one school, a coach walked up to her and asked her on a date.

She was not really interested in the guy but decided to give him a chance anyway, so she gave him her phone number.

Later, he texted her, wanting to meet up at a coffee shop. But the shop was two hours away from her.

Of course, she declines, and the guy backtracks, picking a coffee shop closer to her instead. On the day they were supposed to meet up, her car started acting up. Then, on the way there, her car broke down on the side of the road.

So she let him know what had happened and sent him her location. He was only a short distance away; it took him about five minutes to get there.

Meanwhile, an older man stopped to help her. As the man attempted to fix her car, her date stood there, rambling about himself and his hobbies.

Finally, the man said he wasn’t able to fix the car and left. It was sweltering under the hot Florida sun, so her date suggested they sit in his air-conditioned car while waiting for a tow truck.

When she got into his car, she smelled gasoline and noticed blood splatters on the dashboard. There was blood on the ceiling too!

