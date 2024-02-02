He’s Threatening To Withhold His Daughter’s College Fund Unless She Starts Managing Her Medications Better To Treat Her Sickle Cell Disease

Some younger kids and teenagers don’t understand the importance of taking certain medicines routinely.

For instance, when I was a tween and would get prescribed antibiotics when I got sick, my mom always had to stay on my case and make sure I took them at the right times until I was better.

One man is trying to get his teenage daughter, who has sickle cell disease, to take her medication more responsibly. Now, he’s threatening to withhold her college fund money until she can prove to him she’ll take her medicine diligently.

He’s 48-years-old, and his daughter is 17. She was born with sickle cell disease and has been receiving treatments since she was a baby. His daughter’s medical journey has taken a toll on him and his wife, as they would travel to the ends of the earth to get her the treatments and medicine she needed.

His daughter is supposed to take medications daily, and as she’s gotten older, he and his wife have been trusting her to take the medicine on her own without any reminders. This is important to him, especially because his daughter will soon be moving out and going to college.

“[We] would only check if she took her medications once in a while, and she seemed to be handling it perfectly,” he said.

“Or so we thought. I am the one who buys my daughter’s medications [and] I have to replenish the stock every other month or so. I keep the boxes in a cabinet in my wife and I’s room [and] my daughter just comes to get them when she needs them.”

A few days ago, he checked the medicine cabinet and noticed his daughter still had a box of medication left to take. However, according to his schedule, a box shouldn’t have been left behind.

When he confronted his daughter, she denied missing any doses of her medication. He knew she was lying, so after arguing back and forth for 15 minutes, his daughter finally admitted to missing does.

