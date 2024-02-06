He’s Worried About His Future With His Girlfriend Of Five Years And Wants Her To Get Healthy Before They Try To Have A Baby

This 23-year-old man and his girlfriend, who is also 23, have been dating for five years. However, he thinks that his girlfriend’s lifestyle habits are simply unhealthy.

When it comes to food, she will only ever eat meals from fast food joints or boxed items– like TV dinners and mac and cheese.

He’s tried to cook her dinners with vegetables or fruits before, too, but every single time she tries them, his girlfriend just throws a “fit” and claims to hate the texture of fresh produce.

Around six months ago, her poor habits started to catch up with her body, too. Apparently, his girlfriend’s health began to decline, and her doctor thought it was most likely due to his girlfriend’s lack of vitamins and exercise– since she doesn’t work out.

“So I bought her some expensive women’s multivitamins, and she took them for a week, got better, and then stopped taking them,” he recalled.

According to him, he also kept trying to remind his girlfriend to take her vitamins, but she always “found some reason” to neglect taking them. Plus, she would get frustrated at him for even reminding her.

That’s why his girlfriend’s health started to decline again recently, and he’s getting nervous about their future together.

She really wants to get married and have kids together, and at the beginning of their relationship, he wanted the same thing. Given how his girlfriend doesn’t take care of herself, though, he isn’t on board anymore.

“I don’t want to marry someone who’s going to be sick all our lives because she doesn’t make the bare minimum effort to be healthy,” he explained.

