His Ex Broke Up With Him Because She Thought He Was A Barista With No Future, But She Recently Found Out He’s A Trust Fund Baby And Is Furious He Didn’t Tell Her

This 31-year-old man is the owner of a coffee shop franchise, and he’s also a manager. He graduated from college but never felt passionate about finding a job in the field he majored in. Plus, he isn’t relying on his parents to help him financially but utilizing money from his great-great-grandpa.

He purchased a coffee shop because he greatly enjoyed working at a coffee shop. He takes pride in creating an environment where his employees don’t have to worry about customers taking advantage of or treating them terribly.

Recently, he was in a relationship with a woman he’d been introduced to through friends. His then-girlfriend worked in banking, and she earned an impressive salary. She was gorgeous and intelligent, and he acknowledged that she was most likely more intelligent than he was. He told his girlfriend that he graduated from college and managed a coffee shop, and she told him that it didn’t bother her.

“But then it did. She said that she needed someone with a future and not someone who was squandering his education as a barista. My family never discusses money with people. It gets awkward. We don’t splash it around. But none of us really need to work or get educated, really. My little brother always joked about just buying a villa when he got his trust fund,” he said.

His brother quipped that he’d lie in bed all the time at his villa and that he’d bring in women to use kayak paddles to occasionally roll him over so that he didn’t suffer from bedsores. In reality, his brother earned his degree in teaching and is content in his job as an elementary school teacher.

Unfortunately, his girlfriend eventually ended the relationship, claiming that she couldn’t envision a life with him since she would be the breadwinner and he would be a stay-at-home father. During the breakup, he didn’t fight for her to stay with him; instead, he told her that he saw where she was coming from, and he accepted her decision.

A year and a half later, he met a woman who was one of his regular customers at the coffee shop. He thought she was amazing and a great match for him. She was previously in the military and is now studying law. He eventually proposed, and their wedding is set for this summer.

He sent out invitations to his friends, and word got back to his ex-girlfriend that he was getting married. She sent him a text message, telling him congratulations, and she asked if he and his fiancée were registered anywhere so that she could buy them a wedding gift.

“I told her that I appreciated her congratulations but that if she wanted to gift us anything, she could donate to the SPCA in our name since we didn’t really need anything. She said I should swallow my pride and just accept a gift from an old friend. I told her that anything she chose to give us would be welcome and that we would be thankful,” he explained.

