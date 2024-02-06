His Future Sister-In-Law Picked On His Girlfriend And Made Her Cry At Dinner, So He Kicked Her Out Of His House

It should be a universal rule that you’re not allowed to comment on how much or how little someone eats at a group dinner. The same goes for commenting on what someone likes or doesn’t like to eat.

One man recently kicked his brother and future sister-in-law out of his house after she made fun of what his girlfriend was eating.

He’s 30 years old and has been with his 29-year-old girlfriend, Kelly, for four years, but they’ve known each other for a decade.

Kelly is autistic and has food aversions, so he knows she eats a rather specific diet. For instance, there are a lot of vegetables Kelly won’t eat unless they’re blended, cut into tiny pieces, or spiraled. However, since they started dating, Kelly’s been making a lot of progress in trying new foods.

Recently, his older brother, Kevin, proposed to his girlfriend of three years, Laura. A few nights ago, Kevin mentioned he had another special announcement and asked him to host a family dinner at his house with their parents.

They decided to enjoy some Japanese food, and he made everyone bowls of ramen. He worked hard to follow everyone’s dietary restrictions, including Kelly’s.

“It had to be chicken [ramen], as Kelly doesn’t really like beef or pork, and my mother doesn’t eat pork,” he said.

“For Kelly’s portion, I added some extra veggies since she is not fond of eggs. So naturally, her ramen was served without an egg.”

“I also made sure there were some snacks on the table, like tempura, yakitori skewers, onigiri, etc. Within the first half hour of her being there, Laura kept picking on Kelly, saying she can’t say she likes ramen because her version is not authentic.”

