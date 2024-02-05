His Girlfriend Gained 70 Pounds And He’s Considering Dumping Her, As He No Longer Finds Her Attractive

This 28-year-old man has been with his 25-year-old girlfriend for eight years now, and he absolutely loves her.

They have an amazing relationship, and he says his girlfriend is kind and incredible as a human being.

However, the one thing really bothering him about his girlfriend is that she has been steadily packing on the pounds over the span of the last three years.

His girlfriend weighed 120 pounds when he met her, and she’s currently 190, so she’s put on 70 pounds recently.

He is completely aware of why his girlfriend has gained so much weight. College is stressing her out to the max, so she stress eats and also no longer exercises at all.

Her weight is the only fault he can find in her, as she truly is an incredible woman in every single way outside of her weight.

He has no problems with his girlfriend other than this, and he’s afraid that she will simply keep gaining even more weight.

He can already see this becoming a major issue in their life, as they love to go hiking, and she can’t really keep up with him anymore on the trails.

“She has noticed I am no longer interested in her in that way. I very rarely initiate…and I have not been enjoying it,” he explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.