His Girlfriend Told Her Family That All He Did Was “Lift And Gamble,” So They Kept Accusing Him Of Having A Problem, And He Finally Told Them To Back Off About How He Spends His Free Time

This man is currently in a relationship, and he only gets a total of 10 hours of free time each week after he accounts for work and spending time with friends and his girlfriend.

So, he spends half of his free time lifting weights. Then, he uses a couple of hours each week to gamble online.

Now, he knows that there are obvious risks associated with online gambling, which is why he is very “careful.” More specifically, he only plays skill-based games like poker and blackjack, and he never bets more money than he can afford to lose.

Then, whenever he wins, he often uses the newfound funds to “spoil” his girlfriend.

“Like last month, when I won big and treated her to a designer bag and dinner at an upscale restaurant. And the month before that, I hit for a few grand, and we went to Costa Rica for the week,” he recalled.

Despite reaping the benefits of his gambling, though, his girlfriend still isn’t very happy about his habit. So, she proceeded to tell her family that all he does is “lift and gamble,” and now, he feels as though they’ve blown the whole situation entirely out of proportion.

He claims that his girlfriend’s mom has specifically been the one creating drama, accusing him of having both a gambling and a steroid problem– even though he swears that he doesn’t even use steroids.

Regardless, his girlfriend and her family have been “harping” on him about his habits for the past two months, and while he tried to be patient at first, the nagging is really starting to get under his skin.

Just last week, he reached his breaking point, too. Apparently, his girlfriend’s mom kept badgering him and making “baseless accusations.” Then, she even tried to “forcefully” take his phone and delete the app he uses to gamble.

