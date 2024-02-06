His Wife Cheated On Him, So Now He’s Dating Her Best Friend, Who Was The Maid Of Honor At Their Wedding

This 31-year-old man was with his 31-year-old wife for six years, and they were married for three. Throughout the first three years leading up to their wedding, everything was picture-perfect for them.

But right after they tied the knot, they moved to the other side of the country, and that was the beginning of the end for them.

“She started a new job, more or less changed her entire identity, and constantly told me I was no longer the person she thought I was,” he explained.

“Like I had lost some element of drive or ambition and no longer motivated her. Anyway, I figured out she had been having an affair with me for 6 months and immediately proceeded with divorce.”

“At the time of this discovery (and really the entire marriage), the amount of effort I was putting in was insane. Dictating my entire work schedule around her, setting up counseling sessions, cooking dinner, cleaning, planning trips/vacations, I mean everything.”

So, of course, when he figured out his wife wasn’t being faithful, he knew he had to walk away. He ended up keeping their house and pretty much all of their assets too.

He wrote his wife a check and divorced her as quickly as he could. A year after divorcing his wife, he started dating her best friend.

Before you come to any strange conclusions, he promises that during his marriage, he was only ever friendly and appropriate with his now-girlfriend.

He and his ex-wife hung out with his now-girlfriend a ton, but nothing ever went further than a friendship.

