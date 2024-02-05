It Started As An April Fool’s Joke, But This Ranch Flavored Lip Balm Sold Out

What started as an April Fool’s joke ended up as a highly sought-after product created by an unlikely duo that sold out in just a day’s time.

Two very different worlds collided when Burt’s Bees and Hidden Valley Ranch entered a partnership to launch a set of lip balms inspired by the taste of chicken wings.

The limited-edition collection features four flavors, including sticks of lip balm in buffalo sauce, crunchy celery, fresh carrot, and ranch.

On January 17, the companies announced their unusual collaboration. Within a few hours, the lip balms sold out on the Burt’s Bees website, which warned customers that they were not for consumption.

The collection originally sold for $11.99. Already, resellers have been offering the set online for exorbitant prices, hoping to capitalize on the ranch craze.

The saucy balms were an idea the companies came up with on social media almost two years ago as an April Fool’s joke.

An Instagram post on April 1, 2022, from Burt’s Bees and Hidden Valley, showed a ranch-flavored lip balm.

Surprisingly, many people prompted the brands to go through with the collaboration, expressing their excitement to apply ranch all over their lips. So, when the lip balms dropped, of course, fans flocked to the site to snag a set.

In a recent post on Instagram showcasing the four lip balms, the companies thanked customers for cheering them on.

