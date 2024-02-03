It’s Okay To Be A Bit Selfish Sometimes To Protect Your Peace And Satisfy Your Own Needs

When someone calls you or another person selfish, your mind immediately thinks it’s a bad thing.

After all, the word ‘selfish’ has negative connotations, and we associate selfish people with being mean, rude, and self-absorbed. But what if I told you that you should focus on being a little more selfish this year?

Now, I don’t want you to be the mean kind of selfish. Those kinds of selfish people hardly take the time to help others and will scheme, manipulate, and gaslight to get what they want. You shouldn’t be doing any of that, but you should be thinking about yourself a little more.

Think of 2024 as a year of protecting your peace. In order to do that, you have to protect yourself, your needs, and your self-interests.

If you’ve spent a lot of time doing things for other people, taking care of others, and putting people’s needs before yours, you probably have to be a little more selfish.

If not pleasing other people is something that gives you anxiety, it’s time to focus more on yourself.

Before you start figuring out ways to put yourself first more often, you have to keep in mind that it’s not greedy or bad to prioritize yourself.

While it’s great to put the needs of others first from time to time, it’s not a sustainable lifestyle, and you can get burnt out.

This year, don’t be afraid to explore the more selfish side of yourself. If you’re in need of a change, ask yourself, “What about me? What do I want?”

