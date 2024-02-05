One of the most popular jewelry trends right now is layered necklaces. While wearing one beautiful necklace is never a bad idea, people are having a lot of fun wearing several necklaces at once to create a more dramatic yet elegant finishing touch to their look.

Layering necklaces is an easy way to add something extra to the simplest of outfits, as the multiple necklaces complementing each other are often eye-catchers. It’s been a recurring jewelry trend for quite some time now.

I remember trying to layer necklaces when I was 12 years old and ending my day trying to untangle them and take them off before bed.

That’s because I didn’t know how to properly layer necklaces; I would just throw on multiple chains and hope for the best!

If you want to start layering necklaces and do it in a way that’s both fashionable and efficient, here’s a guide for you!

Select two to three of your most favorite necklaces in your jewelry collection to start assembling your layered necklace look.

You know, the ones you wear the most often. It’s best to start with necklaces you’re comfortable with and know how to style well.

Next, choose a necklace with a different style of chain. For instance, if you already selected a necklace with a cable chain, pair it with a link chain necklace. You want to add some variety to your look, and using contrasting chains is a great way to do that.

Plus, wearing different kinds of chains makes it harder for your necklaces to get tangled up on your neck.

