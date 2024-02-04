Paper Towels Are Incredibly Versatile, And Here Are All The Clever Ways You Can Put Them To Work In Your Home

Kitchens are constantly experiencing spills. Whether you’re cooking a meal for yourself or a feast for the entire family, there will be some kind of mess that requires your care and attention. For quick clean-ups, paper towels are essential.

Although they make your life that much easier, these single-use absorbent cleaning tools aren’t really what you would call environmentally friendly.

The good news is that paper towels are incredibly versatile. That means you can use them for so much more than wiping away spills. Here are some clever ways to put paper towels to work in other areas of your home.

Extend The Life Of Vegetables

If you like to make lots of salads and smoothies, big containers of greens are your best friend. Buying in bulk helps you save money, too. But sometimes, those greens become all soggy before you can get through them.

To extend the life of your veggies, add a few dry paper towels to the sealed container. The towels will absorb any extra moisture, keeping your greens fresh for longer.

Make Your Own Dryer Sheets

Skip the store-bought dryer sheets, which are often packed with chemicals, and make your own! Add a few drops of lavender essential oil onto a paper towel.

Afterward, simply toss it in the dryer with your clothes. This way, you’ll achieve the same effect as commercial dryer sheets but spend much less money and embrace a cleaner, more natural way of getting your clothes to smell heavenly.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.