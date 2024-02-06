People Dish The Details About Their Worst Days In New York City, Blaming Everything From The Dreaded Subway To The Infamous Pests

New York City is a must-see destination for many people. It’s the infamous “city that never sleeps,” a cultural hub where you can see many art forms and meet people from all walks of life.

However, as great as New York City is, it has moments that aren’t so pretty. Because New York City is so densely populated and always buzzing, you’re bound to see or experience some things you’d much rather forget.

At least when these things happen, you have a great story to tell.

One Reddit user, MargeryKempeStan, recently asked the online community what their worst day in New York City was like after a disastrous day in Williamsburg, and these responses will probably make you say, “Only in New York!”

For Some People, Taking The Subway Ruined Their Day.

“On an E train that was severely delayed for the night shift due to construction, a homeless man projectile vomited on me and laughed.”

– fraudpants

“[I] broke my foot and double-sprained my ankle falling down subway steps.”

– smorio_sem

