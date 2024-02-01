She Broke Up With Her Boyfriend Because He Lied About His Mom Dying, Then She Actually Met His Mom At His House

This 23-year-old woman recently broke up with her boyfriend. Before she ended the relationship, they dated for several years.

While they were together, he was kind to her, and from the moment they met, they had an intense connection.

Over the years, they had problems because they didn’t meet in person, and their entire relationship was long-distance.

They got together in person for the first time just last week. Unfortunately, it didn’t go well and led to the breakup because she no longer felt confident in her boyfriend’s character.

Sadly, her grandpa died a year ago. He was the kindest man she’d ever known, and they were incredibly close.

Her grandfather had a great sense of humor, constantly telling her hilarious jokes. No one made her laugh that hard. A week after her grandpa’s death, she called her boyfriend just to talk.

During the phone call, she shared her screen with him while talking about her grandfather. She then opened up her text messages and looked through the conversation between her and her grandpa.

“There was a message that he sent saying, ‘Will you be my Valentine?’ and, apparently, my boyfriend found that appalling. He said, ‘That’s disgusting.’ I tried to explain it was just a sweet gesture, but he couldn’t process that,” she said.

Their conversation grew so tense that she got upset and hung up on him. After that, they didn’t speak for a week.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.