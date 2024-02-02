She Caught Her Husband Having An Affair With One Of Their Best Friends

For quite some time now, this 36-year-old woman has sadly suspected that her 38-year-old husband was cheating on her, but she kept pushing those terrible feelings away as she told herself her husband would never do something so awful to her.

Unfortunately, her gut instinct was right, and she finally caught her husband having an affair. One day, she could literally see a social media conversation her husband was having on his phone.

Her husband was chatting with one of their female best friends, and their friend had messaged her husband, saying she wished that she could be there to hold him.

Her husband replied mocking her and the fact that she had tried to come onto him the evening before, which was heartbreaking to see.

She confronted her husband about the messages, and he confessed to the affair, claiming the reason he did this was that he felt too much stress at work.

She turned around and told their friend’s husband about the affair, and their friend’s husband confronted their friend about it.

It turns out the first time her husband cheated on her with their friend was last February when they shared a kiss.

“I think at that moment, I was never going to be enough for him,” she explained. “We used to be so, so, so happy.”

“The week before they kissed, we celebrated Valentine’s Day together. He bought us a nice bottle of wine for our anniversary. We had fun, we were perfect. I don’t know where to go from here. We’ve been married [for] about 5 years. I feel like he took so much from me and doesn’t even want to go to therapy or work this out.

