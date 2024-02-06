She Chose Her Baby’s Name Without Consulting The Father Since He Was Absent The Majority Of The Pregnancy, But Now He’s Furious And Demanding They Change It

This 27-year-old woman recently gave birth to her first baby. But, throughout her pregnancy, she had a complicated relationship with the father of her child, a 30-year-old guy named Alex.

Before she got pregnant, she and Alex had only been friends with benefits. Then, once she realized she was expecting, he was not supportive of the pregnancy whatsoever.

In fact, Alex actually tried to convince her not to keep the baby, and when she refused, he practically ghosted her for the entirety of her pregnancy.

“He didn’t wanna meet up anymore and barely responded to my messages,” she recalled.

However, just a few weeks before she was due, Alex wound up contacting her again and suddenly claiming that he wanted to be involved in their baby’s life.

Now, she was understandably harboring mixed feelings toward Alex, like anger and disappointment, given how he acted throughout the pregnancy. Still, she decided to let him be a part of their child’s life, and after she gave birth, Alex got to meet their baby.

At that point, though, they encountered a new problem. Apparently, she decided to pick out her baby’s name without talking to Alex first, and he was absolutely furious.

Alex firmly believes that he should’ve gotten a say in their baby’s name, being that he’s the father.

“My opinion is that he forfeited any rights to decisions like this because he was absent for the majority of my pregnancy,” she reasoned.

