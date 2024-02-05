She Did A “No-Buy Year” Throughout 2023 And Was Able To Pay Off More Than $21,000 Of Debt, So Now She’s Sharing All Her Money-Saving Tips

As we enter a new year, it’s never a bad idea to set a goal or resolution to be smarter with money throughout the year.

However, I understand that sitting down to write a very elaborate budget using spreadsheets or even hiring a financial advisor can get stressful and overwhelming.

Thankfully, one TikTok user who recently participated in a ‘no-buy’ year throughout 2023 and was able to pay off over $21,808 in debt by the end of the year is sharing all of her tips.

Angela Szot (@vomitgrocery) is an accomplished content creator who has earned a lot of buzz and popularity after sharing the behind-the-scenes process of her very successful ‘no-buy year.’

Angela made a list of ‘no-buy year’ rules, which included items she was not allowed to buy throughout the year unless it was under serious circumstances.

For instance, Angela wasn’t allowed to buy plants, home decor, makeup, new nails, etc. She was only allowed to get new clothes only if she needed them for work or if they were donated. She wasn’t allowed to buy new books and was forced to finish the ones she already had.

Those spending habits helped her save a lot of money, and she could keep track of everything through her simple budgeting and tracking method.

“I am not a smart finance girly,” says Angela in one of her videos.

“I do not know how to use spreadsheets. I got this $2 notebook from Walmart, and it’s been my lifesaver.”

