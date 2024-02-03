She Doesn’t Want To Invite Her Sister-In-Law To Her Baby Shower Because Her Sister-In-Law Announced A Pregnancy At Her Late Daughter’s Funeral Right After She Lost Her Toddler To Childhood Cancer

Back in 2020, this 28-year-old woman gave birth to a beautiful baby girl. But then, her daughter tragically became ill, and in 2022, her little girl sadly passed away following a battle against childhood cancer.

“It was the hardest time of both mine and my husband’s entire life,” she recalled.

Even though it’s been over a year since her daughter’s death, they still struggle every day, too. She misses her daughter more than she ever thought it was possible to miss anyone, and it truly feels like she lost a part of herself along with her daughter.

So, following her daughter’s death, she and her family held a memorial service. But, rather than honoring and grieving the loss of her little girl, her sister-in-law decided to do the unthinkable.

More specifically, her sister-in-law thought it was the appropriate time and place to start telling people that she was pregnant.

“My sister-in-law didn’t make any big announcements or anything,” she noted.

“But more than 10 people at the service ‘heard,’ and it was what everyone was talking about. To understate it, I was livid.”

More recently, a few months ago, she found out that she was pregnant again, too, and her own sister really wanted to help plan a baby shower for her.

While she was on board with the idea, though, she started working on the guest list and realized that she really did not want her sister-in-law at the celebration.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.