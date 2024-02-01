She Fell In Love With A Bridal Shower Venue She Picked Out With Her Future Mother-In-Law, But Her Mom Randomly Changed It And Called Her Entitled And Ungrateful For Getting Upset

This 27-year-old woman is currently engaged, and just one week ago, her future mother-in-law asked if she was planning on having a bridal shower.

At that point, she admitted that she didn’t think she was going to have one. After all, no one in her circle had offered to plan the celebration for her.

“So, I just figured it wouldn’t happen,” she recalled.

Well, after hearing that, her soon-to-be mother-in-law graciously offered to plan one, and together, they found the perfect venue. Apparently, it was a “super cute” and “girly” place located in her downtown area.

Her mother-in-law also made sure to check with her own mom, too, to make sure that her mom was okay with her mother-in-law planning it.

However, after that, everything started to go downhill. All of a sudden, she received a random text from her mom, who claimed that the bridal shower was now going to be at a “random clubhouse” her mom had picked out.

She was obviously confused, too, so she quickly called her mom and asked if her mom had spoken to her mother-in-law– who was planning the event and had already picked out a venue.

It was then that she learned her mom had heard from her mother-in-law and was involved in planning the bridal shower. Nonetheless, her mom still decided to change the party’s location, even though she really loved it.

“I said how excited I was about the downtown venue and how it’s more my style than the clubhouse and how I’d be happy to pay for it if necessary,” she explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.