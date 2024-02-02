She Finally Confronted Her Boyfriend Because He Never Contributes To Their Grocery Expenses, And The One Time He Offered To Pay For Their Takeout, He Only Sent Her Half The Check’s Total

Have you ever found yourself paying for most of your and your partner’s meals together?

One woman recently confronted her boyfriend, as the one time he offered to pay for the food they shared, he only sent her half of the total cost and then got angry when she said something about it.

She and her boyfriend rarely go out to eat because he’s very strict when it comes to keeping track of his nutrition and macros. He also tries to eat as clean as possible. She hasn’t particularly minded their lack of eating out because it’s kept her in check nutritionally.

The last time they went out to eat was over a month ago, and she covered the bill, which was over $70.

However, just because they don’t eat out much doesn’t mean they don’t share plenty of meals together.

“He comes to my house on our days off to spend the night, and [then he] stays for three days,” she explained.

“I always grocery shop before he comes over to make sure I have enough groceries for us, and I always get what he likes, or I’ll ask him if there is anything specific he wants me to get. As you all know, groceries have gotten pretty expensive, but I’ve never asked him to give me grocery money, ever.”

A few nights ago, while he was staying at her house, she got off a long day of work, and her boyfriend suggested they have a “cheat meal” for dinner. After deciding to order pizza, she drove to pick it up and paid for it herself.

When she returned home, her boyfriend suddenly offered to pay for the pizza and send her money. She told him he didn’t have to, but after some back and forth, she agreed to let him pay since he offered.

