She Flipped Out And Quit Her Serving Job On The Spot After She Was Forced To Wait On 24 Tables Of Customers Alone During Her Shift

Restaurant servers are some of the most underpaid and overworked members of the workforce. They often deal with rude, impatient customers and out-of-touch management who show a lack of sympathy for the duties they’ve been tasked with.

In a clip that has been viewed 8.8 million times, a TikToker and former server who goes by the handle @skunkprincess23 is having a meltdown outside of the restaurant she worked at after being forced to wait on 24 tables of customers. It was revealed that she had been the only server on staff, and she ended up quitting mid-shift.

Throughout the video, she can be seen shouting, clapping, waving her arms around, and breathing heavily as she recounted some of the details of the stress she was put under. She had already been handling 11 tables on her own, and eight more were waiting.

Suddenly, when she turned around, the eight tables were sitting. The next thing she knew, five more tables of customers were being seated, which pushed her to her breaking point.

During the rush, one table even went over to the kitchen to complain about how they had been waiting for their food for over an hour.

She described how she had grabbed the customer and led them to the computer to show them that it had only been 29 minutes.

“I’m never coming back here. I’m standing on business…I’m done!” she declared at the end of the video. In the video’s caption, she reported that the entire staff had quit.

Many TikTok users who had also worked as servers at some point in their lives took to the comments section to share some of their most harrowing serving experiences.

“I bent down to get a customer a drink and slammed my eye on the fridge, stand up almost crying, and this lady straight up goes ‘can I have my drink now,'” commented one user.

