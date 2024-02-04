She Found Out Her Husband Cheated On Her With His Ex The Night Before They Got Married

This woman and her husband started out as just friends before moving in a romantic direction, so she had a front-row seat to the toxic relationship her husband had with his ex-girlfriend.

The majority of their mutual friends absolutely hated her husband’s ex, and this woman was nine years older than all of them.

Her husband started dating his ex when he was only 17, and eventually, her husband dropped out of school so he could work full-time to support his ex and his ex’s daughter (who was 11 back then).

Her husband spent 5 years with his ex, and that relationship was full of manipulation and cheating.

“We met while he was still in that mess, became good friends, and eventually, he spilled his feelings for me after breaking up with his ex,” she explained.

“We clicked, had similar interests, and started as friends. I thought he needed time to heal, so we took things slow, but eventually, we started dating exclusively, got engaged, and moved in together.”

So everything was great. But then, on the night before their wedding, she and her husband were so thrilled.

They were chatting about their plans for the future together, and then it crossed her mind to ask her husband if he had any secrets he wanted to disclose to her before they tied the knot.

Looking back, she admits that was a colossal mistake on her part to go poking around like that.

