She Got Accused Of Stealing The Spotlight At Her Sister’s Baby Shower Because She Talked About How Easy Her Pregnancy Has Been While Her Sister’s Been Really Struggling

If you’re a mother, were you ever pregnant at the same time as a close friend or relative?

While it may sound magical, if the pregnancy experiences are very different, it can cause some tension.

One woman, who’s pregnant at the same time as her older sister, was accused of stealing the spotlight at her sister’s baby shower after talking about how easy her pregnancy’s been while her sister’s been having a hard time.

She’s 23, and her sister is 29. Her sister is almost seven months pregnant and is about to become a single mom, as she accidentally got pregnant with a man who is not involved.

Her sister has been having a really hard time with her pregnancy. Not only is she going through it without the father’s support, but she has moved back in with their parents and is at risk of losing her job because the pregnancy has made her sick with severe nausea and gestational diabetes.

She found out she was pregnant more recently and is around three months pregnant. While her pregnancy was also a surprise, she got pregnant with her boyfriend of two years, who she lives with and plans on marrying.

Besides a few normal pregnancy symptoms, she’s been feeling pretty good and is hardly nauseous. Therefore, her experience has been much different from her sister’s.

“My sister and I are spending more time together and often talking about our pregnancies,” she said.

She and her sister have been trying to bond more through their pregnancies and even began seeing the same doctor. She thought everything between her and her sister was going well until her sister’s baby shower when everything fell apart.

