She Got Scolded By Her Dad For Lying To Her Stepsister About Her Least Favorite Kind Of Pizza

Have you ever had a sibling try to mess with you in an extremely silly and petty way?

One teenager recently thought of a clever way to catch her trickster stepsister in the act but was still scolded for it.

She’s 16 and has a 12-year-old stepsister named Maya. Unfortunately, she doesn’t have a great relationship with Maya because she’s always messing with her. Maya likes to make life as difficult as possible, and she doesn’t understand why.

One of the biggest ways Maya likes to mess with her is by convincing their parents to cook foods she doesn’t like.

“For example, I hate eggs,” she said.

“So, for breakfast, [Maya] always asks for egg dishes, and I end up having to make something separate for myself.”

Although her parents usually catch on to what Maya’s doing and the fact that she’s purposefully trying to mess with her, they don’t give her any kind of strict punishment.

However, she finally caught Maya in the act a few evenings ago, and there was no denying it.

Their family decided to order pizza for dinner when Maya asked her what her least favorite kind of pizza was. Knowing Maya would end up ordering her ‘least favorite’ pizza for her on purpose, she decided to lie and tell her she didn’t like supreme pizzas.

