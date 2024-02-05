She Had To Spit Out A Piece Of Raw Meat On Her First Date After Realizing She Made An Embarrassing Mistake

Going out to dinner on a first date can quickly become a disaster, especially if you’re out of your element.

TikToker Cami (@camisurro) is sharing a story she claims is proof that if a guy really likes you, he won’t leave you, no matter what kind of cringey, awkward thing you might do. On her first date with a guy, she had to spit out a piece of raw meat right in front of him.

So, about a month ago, she went on a first date at a fondue restaurant. The restaurant served four-course meals.

The first course involved a pot of cheese fondue, which Cami especially loved since cheese was her favorite food. Next came the salad, which was also good. The meal went without a hitch until the entrée arrived.

The entrée consisted of a full plate of raw meat and seafood. It was expected that people attach the raw food to a little stick, dip it in a pot of boiling water, and cook it before eating. However, that concept somehow went over Cami’s head.

When she saw the plate filled with food, her first thought was to dig in. While her date was chatting away, she started eating, reaching for the piece of food closest to her.

She initially believed that she had grabbed some salmon, but as she kept chewing, she realized it was actually teriyaki steak.

A split second later, it dawned on her that she had made a terrible mistake. She was supposed to cook the meat before eating it.

But since it was a first date, she didn’t want to make a bad impression and admit what she had done.

