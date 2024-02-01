She Just Found Out She’s Pregnant, But She Wants To Tell Her Family The Big News Before She Even Informs Her Partner That They’re Having A Baby Together

This 26-year-old woman recently received some amazing news: she found out that she’s currently three months pregnant, and she couldn’t be any more excited.

She only realized she was expecting three days ago when, for some reason, she had a gut feeling that she needed to take a test.

“So I bought a pregnancy test from Walgreens, which claimed I was pregnant,” she recalled.

Afterward, she headed straight to a parenting clinic– which just so happened to have an available appointment that very day. After all, she wanted to be 100% sure.

Well, at the clinic, it was confirmed that she was definitely pregnant. So, she planned to tell her partner on one of two occasions.

“On his birthday in a week, or at his early birthday lunch with his parents in four days,” she explained.

However, she was actually employed by a warehouse, and her work contract ended pretty recently. To be clear, that was perfectly fine in her eyes since she would have wound up needing to quit, anyway, given the fact that she was pregnant.

But, given the contract’s end, she had plenty of free time and had already decided to go visit her family members– who live in another state. Apparently, she hasn’t gotten to see them since November, and she really misses them.

The timing of her family trip happening right after she found out about the pregnancy, though, has presented her with a unique problem. More specifically, while she is away, she wants to tell her family about the baby– even though her partner doesn’t know about the pregnancy yet.

