She Learned Her Sister Was Pregnant And Now Wants To Move Out Because She Doesn’t Want Kids And Isn’t Ready To Sacrifice Her Current Lifestyle

This young woman is 33-years-old, doesn’t have kids, and openly admits that she has no plans to ever have children.

“I do not want kids, and I will never change my mind about kids,” she said.

Right now, she just lives with her sister, and she absolutely loves her current life– no kids necessary. She feels as though she and her sister have a remarkable bond and a really close friendship.

“And I could not ask for someone better to live with,” she added.

Plus, having a roommate you adore is always a great way to save money– especially with rising costs in the current economy.

She also simply loves being able to be independent. She can go out whenever she wants and sleep late if she chooses. She can also binge-watch any TV series she likes for as long as she wants or just enjoy being alone and peaceful without worrying about any outside responsibilities, like children.

While her living arrangement seemed practically perfect, though, some news about her sister really burst her bubble recently.

Just last week, she found out that her sister is actually pregnant, and she’s been feeling conflicted ever since.

Apparently, she won’t just be gaining a tiny roommate, either. Her sister actually expects her to help care for and raise the child, too, and she simply isn’t on board.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.