She Might Have 10 Half-Siblings, And She’s Struggling With Whether Or Not It’s Selfish To Find Them

This 25-year-old girl grew up with a single mom in a tiny town that was all about drama and gossip.

She never had a dad in her life, though it dawned on her that he had to be somewhere out there in the world, but nobody knew his whereabouts.

She came to find out details about her dad from her mom, but he lied to her mom about pretty much everything.

“Firstly, my father liked to manipulate people. I can’t tell you if he was an airplane pilot, a truck driver, a traveling salesman, or if he even had a job – those are the lies my mother was fed over the period they were dating, and bless her heart, she thought he was just changing careers a lot,” she explained.

“To be frank, my mother thought that there was a 9-year age gap between them – he even lied about his age. It’s even more baffling when you think about the fact that he let my mom into his life despite these discrepancies.”

“She lived in an apartment with him like any normal couple would, she met his parents and even had a close bond with his mother, especially when she became pregnant with me. Sadly, his parents died around the time I was born, and they weren’t able to meet me. My mother wasn’t able to get closure, answers, or a method to track him down since she assumed they were his only family.”

Well, as luck would have it, her dad’s parents were not the only family members that her dad had.

As for why her parents broke up in the first place, her mom was seven or eight months pregnant with her when her dad’s alleged ex dropped by their apartment with a baby bump the same size.

Her dad had been driving around for business trips, and it turned out that was a lie too. Instead, he was living a double life and driving more than six hours one way to see his girlfriend.

