She Ordered A Themed Birthday Cake From Her Local Supermarket, But It Was The Ugliest Thing She Had Ever Seen When She Picked It Up

There’s just something about baking flops that never fails to send the internet into hysterics. A TikToker who goes by the username @babygirls0s0 went viral after posting about an epic cake catastrophe that she described as the ugliest thing she had ever seen.

In a video with over 20.6 million views, she explained that she had ordered a Minion’s-themed cake from the bakery section of her local supermarket for her son’s birthday party.

“This is so not what I asked for, and his party is tomorrow. It is totally fixable, and I’m not that picky, so I just took it,” she said.

Then, she displayed a photo of the cake onscreen, which was the very same image that she had shown to the cake decorator.

In the photo, the cake was round and consisted of the smiling yellow face of a Minion wearing goggles and a blue bottom layer that resembled the Minions’ signature overalls.

She also said that the cake decorator had even asked if she wanted the cake to be ombré. She told the decorator that she didn’t need anything fancy.

All she requested was a solid blue and yellow cake with big swirls. Additionally, she said she just wanted the outline of the Minion’s goggles drawn with gray circles filled in with white.

She ended up with a dessert that did not come close to looking like what she had asked for. The cake she received did not have any swirls.

Instead, it featured an ombré ring that blended the blue and yellow hues, creating a green layer in the center.

