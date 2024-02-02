She Slept With Her Boss And Admitted She Was Falling For Him, But Then He Ghosted Her

This woman started a brand new job a year ago, and as soon as she met her boss, she was immediately enchanted by him.

He was the one who approached her first, and he made it quite obvious to her that he was totally single.

“I communicated professionally, but he may have guessed that he caught my eye,” she explained.

A couple of months into her career, her boss actually came to her rescue in a big way. She had one too many drinks at an office party, and she wasn’t in good shape after that.

“[I] ended up at his place, but he did not take advantage, which, seriously, made me fall a lot harder for him. We began talking,” she said.

Several weeks went by after the office party, and she did end up sleeping with her boss. She could tell he was struggling with allowing himself to get so close to her.

She says that, ethically speaking, he really should not have slept with her. She resisted his charms but then completely fell for him.

“It was his decision, too, but I feel like a creep. I crossed that boundary. Afterward, I confessed that I was falling for him, and he encouraged it,” she continued.

But then, her boss ghosted her out of nowhere, and she thinks that he had a couple of reasons for doing so.

