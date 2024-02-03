She Told A Guy She Was Dating That She Wanted To Get Married And Have Children Within The Next Few Years, And He Wound Up Bailing On Their Budding Relationship

Have you ever had to end a relationship because you and your partner had different views on marriage and having children?

One woman recently told a guy she was seeing how she wanted to get married and have kids sooner rather than later. Although he seemed interested in marrying her, he eventually ditched her.

She’s 32-years-old and dated a 39-year-old guy for six weeks. During their time together, things were going really well.

“He is genuinely one of the nicest people I’ve ever met, very caring, kind and considerate,” she said.

“He is always offering to help me with ‘manly’ jobs at my apartment; he always holds doors open, pays for dinners, etc. We see each other about three times a week with sleepovers. We have both repeatedly said that it’s weird how comfortable we are with each other so early on.”

However, whenever she was with him, she noticed that he would get uncomfortable whenever she tried to talk about anything serious.

Then, an unexpected run-in with a friend inspired her to try and talk about more serious things with him to see what would happen.

A few nights ago, while she was out to dinner with her date, she ran into a friend who had just been dumped. When her friend asked her date if he had any single guy friends, he told her that most of his friends were “sadly” married with kids.

“Once she’d left, I asked why he hadn’t been married or had kids yet,” she recalled.

