She Took In Her Daughter’s Boyfriend After He Got Her Daughter Pregnant And Was Kicked Out, But Then She Made Him Leave, Because He Kept Being Disrespectful

This woman’s daughter is only 21-years-old and has a boyfriend who is just 20. Yet, her daughter wound up getting pregnant, and she is currently five months along.

After the news came out, the baby’s father also got into a lot of trouble with his own family. Apparently, his parents are very traditional, so they kicked him out and left him with no place to live.

That’s why she wound up allowing her daughter’s boyfriend to move into her house, and he’s been living with them for the past three months.

“But he has been nothing but a nuisance,” she revealed.

According to her, her daughter’s boyfriend is extremely disrespectful and rude to both her and her husband, as well as her daughter. Plus, he never abides by the rules of her home.

For instance, he would actually smoke inside her house whenever she and her husband weren’t home– which she has caught on video before.

“And he never did any house chores. Last but not least, he also never paid any rent,” she added.

So, she grew increasingly frustrated with how he was acting, and eventually, she had had enough. At that point, she told her daughter’s boyfriend to get off his backside and get a job. Still, though, he simply refused!

“It’s funny that he thought I would let him live here for free just because he is the father of my grandchild,” she said.

