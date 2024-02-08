She Wants To Break Up With Her Boyfriend Because He Has Zero Style And Showed Up To Her Fancy Birthday Dinner In A Bright Green Football Shirt

Recently, this 23-year-old almost dumped her boyfriend, 24, during her birthday dinner at an upscale restaurant.

While she acknowledged that everyone has unique fashion senses and has the freedom to wear whatever they want, her boyfriend often crosses the line with his style. It was almost too much for her to handle during her birthday dinner.

She’s often seen couples out and about where the girlfriend is wearing a fancy outfit while the boyfriend is wearing something casual like a tracksuit.

This has often happened when she and her boyfriend have gone on dates, and it’s always bothered her. Once in a while, he chooses to wear his favorite jeans, but she thinks they’re hideous.

“They’re ripped, blue denim, but not proper denim. You know what denim I’m talking about. He’ll wear it with a top of any color. The jeans get tight to the bottom, and it looks horrible. And when he zips up his big coat, he looks like a minion,” she said.

Her boyfriend owns these same jeans in several different colors. Every time he plans a date and asks her to dress nicely, he shows up wearing these jeans. She’s grown tired of it and has repeatedly expressed her frustration to him.

To try to help him gain a better sense of fashion, she’s taken him out shopping for new clothes. She thinks he’d look fantastic in straight-leg pants and minimalistic patterned shirts.

In her view, her boyfriend’s clothes are unflattering on him. She was secretly thrilled when a pair of his ugly jeans ripped, and he couldn’t wear them anymore.

Several days ago, her boyfriend planned to take her out to a nice restaurant to celebrate her birthday, and he asked her to dress up.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.