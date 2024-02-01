She Wants To Break Up With Her Boyfriend Of Four Years Because She Thinks He’s Spoiled And Believes He’s Just Holding Her Back In Life

This woman and her boyfriend have been in a relationship since they were halfway through their senior year of high school. Dating him in the beginning was a blast because they were young.

Sadly, they graduated in 2020 amid the pandemic, so the world turned upside down. They were hoping to attend the same college together. Throughout their relationship, she knew that she and her boyfriend grew up in drastically different families.

Her parents had her start working when she was 15-years-old, and she worked throughout the rest of the time she was in high school. So, she had to balance a job, classes, the drill team, and participating in school musicals.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend’s parents paid for whatever he wanted. They gave him a monthly allowance and bought him multiple cars. Once, he wrecked his vehicle, and they purchased him a new one.

She never had a problem with this because she acknowledged that everyone’s families are different and everyone comes from different economic situations. Some parents had the financial means to spend more on their children than other families could. However, other differences with how her boyfriend was brought up have caused some problems in their relationship.

“His family raised their children with a mindset that they are ‘perfect.’ If there is an issue they are faced with, it is always the other person’s fault, never theirs. Like, when we fight, he will just sit there and gaslight me into believing it’s all my fault,” she said.

During these arguments, her boyfriend repeatedly states that she’s the one to blame for the fight starting in the first place. He refuses to communicate about their issues and often gives her the cold shoulder.

In addition, his parents taught him the bad habit of weaseling his way out of doing things he doesn’t feel like doing or facing problems he doesn’t want to face.

“They act like they are superhumans, and things don’t affect them. For example, he was never told to shower, so he did it on his own terms. In our relationship, I literally have to beg him to shower because his smell makes me so sick, but he claims he ‘doesn’t get body odor,’ which is a lie,” she explained.

