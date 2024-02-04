She Was Assigned A Bunch Of Wedding Tasks By Her Best Friend Despite Not Even Being Included In The Bridal Party, And When She Voiced Her Upset, She Got Called Unsupportive

This woman’s best friend of 15 years will be tying the knot soon, yet she wasn’t even asked to be in the bridal party– not as a bridesmaid or even a hostess, and definitely not as her best friend’s maid of honor.

Still, even though she wasn’t given any sort of role in the wedding, her friend proceeded to give her a bunch of responsibilities anyway!

“My friend has assigned me several duties for the wedding: creating her wedding newsletter, decorating the venue, and assisting with her matron of honor’s duties,” she revealed.

So, she’s understandably been experiencing some mixed feelings over the whole thing. Obviously, she’s happy that her friend is getting married and is more than willing to help out with her friend’s nuptials.

But, on the other hand, she’s also pretty hurt that she was flat-out excluded from the bridal party.

“And also because it feels like my friend still expects me to contribute significantly to the wedding preparations,” she added.

Now, she admitted that she does somewhat understand why she was excluded in the first place. Apparently, her friend chose a different best friend– whom her friend had known since childhood. Then, her friend’s sister-in-law and fiancé’s sister were asked to be in the bridal party as well– because, apparently, her friend’s fiancé’s sister really wanted to be involved.

While she understood that space was limited, though, she still decided to tell her best friend how she felt about the whole arrangement.

“I expressed that while I don’t mind helping out, it seems more appropriate to ask those who are officially part of her bridal party to take on these tasks,” she recalled.

