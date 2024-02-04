She Was Supposed To Go On A Dinner Date With A Guy, But He Just Showed Up At Her Apartment With A Bag Of Pajamas And Planned To Spend The Night

On the first date, people tend to put on personas that might not reflect who they really are. Sometimes, the mask takes more than a couple of dates to fall off and reveal their true colors.

TikToker @thetiffbarrett is talking about how, on what was supposed to be her fifth date with a guy, he arrived at her place with a bag full of pajamas and tried to weasel his way into spending the night with her.

She met this guy at his job, so she knew where he worked. She also knew where he lived. He lived near her sister, who had been a police officer with the New York City Police Department for 27 years. He was aware of all those details, and on their first date together, he even sent her a picture of his driver’s license. So, she thought she would be safe with him.

For their fifth date, they made plans to go to a lounge on Saturday night after they both had busy days. He had a long event during the day that took place in the suburbs of New York. She was supposed to go to her little cousin’s football game in Brooklyn with her son, her uncle, and her two cousins. However, she ended up not going and seeing them that day.

But he didn’t know that and believed that she had spent the day with a bunch of male family members, which may have actually saved her from what he tried to do.

When it was 9:40 PM, he still hadn’t called her, so she called him to ask what was going on. He informed her that he was in Queens. Then, he asked where her family was because he couldn’t hear them in the background.

She replied that they had gone out to pick up some food. Normally, she wouldn’t lie like that, but something told her not to let him know the truth.

He then stated that he would be on his way to the restaurant and offered to send a car to take her to the restaurant. She agreed, but seven minutes later, he texted her, asking if he could stop by her house first to change his clothes since he was all sweaty from the day’s events. Against her better judgment, she sent him her address.

When he arrived, she showed him to her bedroom so he could change his clothes. However, he didn’t go in right away. Instead, he wanted to sit and talk first. Immediately, she noticed that he didn’t seem very motivated to get to the restaurant when he asked when her family would be returning.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.