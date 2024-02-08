She Went On 50 Bumble BFF Dates In 2023 And Is Now Sharing All Her Tips For Making New Friends

If you’re looking to make new friends in 2024 but can’t stand the thought of walking up to a stranger in public and introducing yourself, doing it online or through an app may be the way to go.

One TikTok creator recently summarized her experience of going on 50 Bumble BFF ‘dates’ in 2023, and other users are fascinated with her story.

Aimun Amatul (@aimun.like.praying) is a content creator and made her viral video about what she’s learned since going on her Bumble BFF dates in October 2023. Since then, her video has received over 189,000 likes, and many other TikTok viewers were inspired to start going on their own.

For those who don’t know, in 2016, the dating app Bumble launched Bumble BFF as a way for people to form non-romantic relationships and friendships through the app. Instead of swiping for partners, people can swipe for buddies.

“I went from someone who had no friends to someone who has a flourishing social life, so here’s what I learned,” says Aimun at the beginning of her video.

One of the first things Aimun learned during her Bumble BFF experience is that it’s okay to message your match first. With dating apps, people often get caught up in not knowing who should send the first message, as it’s often equated to making the ‘first move.’ However, Aimun says that when it comes to making new friends online, you shouldn’t be afraid to take the plunge.

“We’re all there for the same reason,” says Aimun.

Then, Aimun suggests that instead of exchanging messages on the app or texting back and forth for a few days, you should try to meet your Bumble BFF match in person within the first day of matching. It’s a lot better getting to know someone in person early on than getting that out of the way via texts and then not knowing what to talk about when you finally come face-to-face.

Next, Aimun says that making friends through this platform will not be enjoyable if you constantly try to people-please.

