She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Drove His Baby Mama’s Car To Pick Her Up

TikToker Alisha (@alisha.alexis) is sharing a funny story about the risks of getting involved with men who have kids. If you do, just be prepared for it to come back and bite you when you find yourself dealing with drama.

A few weeks ago, she was at the store and happened to see a really attractive guy, but she didn’t want to make a move and chose just to admire him from a distance.

But a couple of days later, she saw him at the same store. She came to the conclusion that fate had led them to each other again, so she decided to ask for his phone number.

They started texting, and one of the first things he asked was if she had kids. Looking back, she realized that was the first red flag.

She told him that she didn’t have any kids and wasn’t interested in dating people who did because she didn’t want to deal with the complications that came with it.

He revealed that he had a two-year-old child but hoped that she would change her mind about her no-kids policy because he liked her a lot.

Later, he texted her, asking if she wanted to meet up and get to know each other better. She agreed, and he picked her up from her place in a red sedan.

They were on their way to get some drinks when her best friend texted her, telling her to abandon ship.

Her friend sent her screenshots of messages that indicated the guy she was on a date with was actually into guys but hadn’t come out yet.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.