She Went On A First Date With A Guy Who Bought Her Flowers, But He Smelled Terribly

A month ago, this 25-year-old woman met a 27-year-old guy online, and she was pleasantly surprised to find out that they had a lot of common interests.

It was also easy for her to talk to him, and they could effortlessly carry on a conversation for days on end.

She found him to be kind, attentive, and an excellent communicator, which were all green flags in her book.

“He has recently excelled majorly in his job in his dream field and is mentally in a great spot, making great money; he inspires me and ticks many, many boxes,” she explained.

Yesterday, they met up in real life for their very first-ever date. He showed up with a stunning bouquet of flowers that he had bought for her. She thought the flowers were a charming and kind touch.

“The issue, however, is…from the minute I stepped near him, I noticed [that] he smells. His clothes smelt as if he’s been re-wearing them forever. I noticed his teeth were very yellow and unkept, too.”

“I’d love for me to be able to get past that, but I honestly can’t. I have quite a sensitive nose and a strong reaction to smells, either positive or negative, and I put quite a lot of effort and importance into personal hygiene.”

She says his teeth are very straight and look great, but they’re just so yellow she can’t help but think several visits to the dentist, coupled with regular brushing, could fix that.

They get along wonderfully, and he expressed wanting to keep dating her, but his bad hygiene is giving her pause.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.