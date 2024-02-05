She Won’t Date Men With Chest Hair After A Guy Shaved And Gave Her Face An Awful, Painful Rash

Women receive constant pressure from society to remove their body hair—so much so that most people don’t even question it anymore.

Shaving, waxing, and plucking have become a normal part of our beauty routines. On female bodies, all hair (except for the head) is seen as dirty, unhygienic, and just unpleasant to look at.

However, no one bats an eye when men leave their body hair in its natural state. Whereas, if a woman’s skin isn’t smooth and clean-shaven, it’s commented upon.

One woman is flipping this narrative on its head, discussing her disapproval of body hair on men rather than women.

TikToker Chloe (@chloeadnms) is talking about why she despises dating men with chest hair, sparking a conversation in the comments section about the double standards for body hair between men and women.

One time, she went home with a guy who had shaved his chest hair, and it was in the process of growing back.

They hooked up, and she spent the night at his place. The next morning, she left his house at five o’clock because she had to get ready for her classes at her university. She didn’t want to miss a day of classes because of a one-night stand.

When she arrived back at her place, she stumbled into the bathroom, without turning on the lights, to clean up.

As she was washing off her makeup, she noticed that her face hurt, and she felt a stinging sensation. So, she turned on the light to check out her face and saw that it was bright red.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.