She Won’t Move Into Her Boyfriend’s House Because His Roommates Are Filthy, And She Thinks They’re Just Taking Advantage Of Him

Several years ago, this woman’s boyfriend bought a small house, and he’s currently paying off the mortgage.

For the majority of the time that he’s owned this house, he’s allowed his friend and his friend’s partner to rent out one of the bedrooms.

The amount of rent they pay is well below the market rate and always has been since they first moved in.

She doesn’t live in her boyfriend’s house because she hasn’t yet felt comfortable with taking that step.

However, they have been discussing the idea, and both of them agree that they’re ready for her to move in with him soon.

“The problem is that his roommates are extremely untidy and dirty (they never clean up after themselves and will leave dirty dishes and pottery for days on end all over the sink,” she said.

His roommates also don’t clean up their messes after using the oven, and they don’t throw away empty toilet paper rolls in the bathroom garbage can.

Plus, they leave their stuff throughout the living room, the couch, the dining room, and the dining room table.

“There are boxes of empty rubbish to be recycled that are just in the living area, and no one seems to ever throw this out, and they don’t seem to help clean any of the shared living areas. My boyfriend has asked them a few times to clean up after themselves, but nothing has changed,” she explained.

