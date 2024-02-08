She Wouldn’t Let A Woman In A Wheelchair Cut Her In Line At An Airport Starbucks, And Now She Feels Kind Of Guilty

Yesterday, this 58-year-old woman was at the Austin International Airport. After making her way through security, she decided to get a coffee from Starbucks.

The wait time in line was about 15 to 20 minutes, but this didn’t bother her, and she luckily wasn’t in a rush.

“I was people-watching and noticed an old woman being pushed in a wheelchair by a much younger woman,” she said.

Five minutes later, she was the next customer in line to place her order. At this point, the younger woman pushed the older woman in the wheelchair beside her.

The woman in the wheelchair asked her if she could get in line ahead of her. Before answering, she glanced behind her at all the customers now behind her.

“The line was even longer than when I started out. There was plenty of space for a wheelchair to fit in line. Perplexed, I replied, ‘So, you’re asking if you can cut in the line?’ She gestured at herself in what I interpreted as, ‘Don’t you see that I’m in a wheelchair?'” she explained.

She wondered why these women thought they could cut the entire line. She told the woman in the wheelchair that there was enough space for her to wait in line with the other customers. Unfortunately, the woman was not satisfied with this response.

“She kind of huffed at me and then asked the man behind me if HE would let her cut. He said yes. That made me feel kind of guilty,” she shared.

Then, she said to the younger woman and the woman in the wheelchair that since they were cutting in front of the man behind her, they might as well cut in front of her, too. However, she acknowledged that she didn’t suggest they do this out of the goodness of her heart.

