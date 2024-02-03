She’s 16 And Has Been Financially Supporting Her Mom For Years, And She’s Sick Of It

I’ve always sympathized with people who grew up feeling like they took care of their parents more than their parents cared for them.

One teenager, who’s been giving her mom all the money she’s ever made so they can keep their home, has decided that if they were to get evicted, she’d demand back all the money she’s given to her mom over the last few years.

She’s 16-years-old and getting ready to graduate from high school a year early. For years now, she’s been taking care of herself. Although she lives with her mom, her mom doesn’t support her. In fact, it’s the other way around.

On top of her high school classes and extracurricular activities, she’d work two jobs that would take up 25 to 35 hours a week.

“On the other hand, my mom has a job where she works maybe six hours a day for a few days a week,” she said.

“She doesn’t cook or clean; every time I ask her to do something or take me somewhere, she has a problem, [and] I have to lend her money all the time. I never had a problem with this because I don’t want us to be evicted.”

She has a 19-year-old sister who, before she moved out of their house, also lent their mom thousands of dollars she was forced to make during her teenage years in order for her to afford rent and gas and pay the bills.

Her mom would always tell her and her sister that she didn’t have the “capacity” to work and tried to make them think she’d be able to sort everything out if they ever got evicted. Through all of this, she continued to work hard and give her mom all her money.

On top of this, her mom tends to steal many of the things she buys for herself.

