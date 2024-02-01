She’s A Doctor Sharing Natural Ways To Mimic The Weight Loss Benefits Of Ozempic Without Actually Taking The Injections

One of the biggest buzzwords in the health and wellness industry is “Ozempic.”

If you didn’t know, Ozempic is a weekly injection that was approved by the FDA in 2017 to help Type 2 diabetes patients lower their blood sugar levels, curb their appetites, and potentially help them lose weight.

However, many patients have begun somewhat abusing Ozempic and requesting it from their doctors simply for weight loss. People who don’t even have diabetes or obesity issues are beginning to get their hands on the injection and becoming heavily reliant on it.

Many people have theorized that celebrities use Ozempic, as several stars have had intense weight losses over the last few years. Now, dieticians and other health experts are warning people who don’t actually need Ozempic not to take it as an easy method of weight loss, as it comes with some side effects.

Additionally, those who take Ozempic and stop taking it as soon as they’ve lost their desired amount of weight can easily gain that weight back and regain their previous appetite and eating habits.

Now, health and wellness creators are beginning to teach their viewers ways to naturally mimic the effects Ozempic has on their bodies to show them that losing weight without it is indeed possible.

Dr. Lauren DeDecker (@drdedeck) is a doctor and TikTok creator who recently made a video about how to mimic the benefits of Ozempic without having to actually take the injections.

“I’ve had some patients ask me how they can get the effects of Ozempic without having to take it,” says Lauren in her video.

“There’s two main ways. One is through the gut microbiome, and the other is through diet.”

