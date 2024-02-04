She’s A Teacher Charging Her Third Graders Rent To Teach Students Financial Responsibility And Prepare Them For The Real World

Once students graduate and enter the “real world,” they often claim that their schools taught them everything except for actual life skills.

While they may be well-versed with the ins and outs of trigonometric functions and able to analyze an ambiguous poem with relative ease, these gifts aren’t really useful when it comes to navigating adult responsibilities, such as paying bills, making budgets, and figuring out finances in general.

When fostering financial literacy among young people, it’s best to do so in a low-stakes environment.

That’s why the classroom is the perfect place for kids to learn about finances. In a viral video on TikTok, one teacher from Charlotte, North Carolina is sharing her creative approach to help her students gain an understanding of financial responsibility.

Shelby Lattimore (@shelby_thatsmee) is a third-grade math and science teacher. In order to teach her students some “hard life lessons” that will prepare them for the world, she charges them rent for their desks and chairs at the beginning of every month.

In the video, she called each of her students up one by one and instructed them to pay her five dollars in “Lattimore Bucks.”

When one student tried to hand her their wallet, she informed them that they should never give another person their wallet because that person could take out as much money as they wanted.

Of course, the money was fake and could be earned by performing various classroom jobs. Like in the real world, not all the jobs had the same salary.

They also get paid twice a week. Rent isn’t the only thing the students are charged for. If they happen to break her pencils or turn in late assignments, that will incur fees as well.

