She’s A Teen Party Girl, And Her Dad’s Friends Kidnapped Her To Teach Her A Lesson

This girl is only 15, and she admits she’s a complete party girl going down the wrong path. She’s doing terribly in school, and her grades are really suffering, as she’s not applying herself.

She cares more about partying and doing other things than her schoolwork. She also has been taking drugs, and she knows her dad is so upset with her and her behavior.

Every single time she and her dad talk to one another, they end up screaming, yelling, and shouting back and forth.

“A few days ago, I was asleep at like 3 am, and 2 guys that I’ve never seen before came into my room and dragged me downstairs and put me in their van,” she explained.

“They gagged, tied me up, and put something over my head so I couldn’t see, and then they drove away somewhere.”

“I heard them get out, and then they just left me there. I don’t know how long I was in there for but I think it was at least an hour.”

So, she was sitting there in the van, wondering what the heck was going on when suddenly, the doors opened up.

Someone pulled the thing off her head, and she saw her dad standing there looking at her, along with the two guys who had kidnapped her.

Her dad and the two guys burst into laughter as she was sobbing and hyperventilating. She had no idea what was happening.

