She’s About To Turn 30 And Has Never Slept With A Guy Before, But She Doesn’t Know If This Will Make Men Run For The Hills

This young woman is about to celebrate her 30th birthday soon, but the thing is, she has never, ever slept with a guy before.

Or a girl, for that matter, and before you ask, no, she’s not interested in that; she’s only interested in men.

She says that she has literally had zero romantic experiences in her nearly three decades spent on this planet. She has never done anything more than kiss a guy.

“I am starting to date again, and I would like to think I have the makings of a good partner; I have a good career, I have strong values, I am intelligent, I’m fit, I take care of my looks, etc.,” she explained.

“But as I progress into second, third, and fourth dates, I am wondering how to handle this when [physical stuff] inevitably comes up, and I wonder if this is going to make grown men run away.”

Now, as for why she never was involved in anything physical with a guy, she says it simply never happened.

When she was younger, she did have problems with letting people into her life, and that certainly contributed to her never getting physically close to a guy.

She also struggled with body image issues, which made her terrified to allow anyone to see her without her clothes on.

She has been in therapy and has worked hard on fixing those issues, so they’re no longer something she’s weighed down by.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.