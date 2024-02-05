She’s Disgusted By Her Boyfriend’s Toupée And Can No Longer Envision Spending Her Life With Him Because Of It

For the last four years, this 26-year-old woman has been dating her 25-year-old boyfriend, Mark.

She thinks that she and Mark make a wonderful team, and their relationship as a whole is really quite excellent.

Unfortunately, Mark started going bald at the very young age of 19. By the time she met Mark two years later, he was completely shaving his head to cover up how much hair he was losing.

She never thought Mark’s bald head was an issue, and in fact, she thought Mark looked very handsome with it.

“So we started dating and, through the years, Mark has tried growing his hair, shaving only part of it, trying different hairstyles, etc.,” she explained.

“I’ve always liked his hair and his bald head as well. I genuinely think he’s one of the most handsome men alive.”

“Mark, however, does feel very insecure about his looks and especially about his baldness. So, we both saw some of those “toupée queen” TikToks, and he decided he wanted to get one.”

She was fully supportive of Mark investing in a toupée, even though she didn’t think it would make him magically more attractive.

Mark went out and purchased his toupée, and she got to see it for the very first time this past Sunday.

