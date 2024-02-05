She’s Sharing Her Super Eccentric Interior Decorating Style, Curating Possibly One Of The Most Chaotic And Creative Homes Ever

There are tons of ways to express yourself with art, whether it’s through fashion, makeup, music, dance, photography, or writing.

Different people gravitate toward different creative outlets, choosing to engage with the ones that resonate with them the most.

The important thing is that you communicate your thoughts and feelings in a way that makes you happy.

For Myra Magdalen (@myramagdalen), her preferred form of creative expression is interior decorating.

Her multi-part video tours of her home blew up on TikTok, with many viewers finding it to be visually stimulating and eccentric. One of the parts of her tour was especially popular, amassing over 16.4 million views.

In the video, she briefly showed off her keyboard walls first, not spending too much time on the areas because she had already gone over them in a previous video.

But for those who haven’t seen them in full detail, one of her keyboard walls is covered with old computer keyboards, filling up every spare inch of space.

In addition, wires from computer mice dangled from the wall. Her other keyboard wall is decorated with musical keyboards positioned evenly apart.

Next, the video cut to footage of her ocean-themed bedroom, complete with starfish motifs, pictures of dolphins, and sheets printed with images of horses.

